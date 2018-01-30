From availing free mid-day meals in schools to withdrawing Provident Fund, the authorities have mandated linking of Aadhaar card to many utility services such as banking, EPF, Pension, Mutual funds, Insurance, mobile services etc.

The government has made it compulsory for all existing bank account holders to link their Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts. March 31 is the deadline for the linkage. If any customer fails to do it, the bank account will no longer be operational.

Aadhaar functions as a Know your Customer (KYC) document to open bank accounts. The benefits of seeding the Aadhaar number with the bank account includes the direct credit of subsidies from the government that includes LPG, kerosene, the direct credit of welfare funds, pensions, scholarship, MNREGA wages etc from the government.

UIDAI introduces Virtual Aadhaar ID to address privacy concerns

Some of you might have submitted the Aadhaar details to the bank, but there are chances that the linkage might not have been done. It may be because of any technical errors, or misplacement of details.

However, you don't need to visit the bank to confirm if Aadhaar - bank account have been linked successfully or not.

You can check the status with bank account by visiting the official site of UIDAI:

Visit the official site of UIDAI (uidai.gov.in) and on the home page, you can see 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' option under 'Aadhaar Services.'

Click on that button, and you will get a new window. Enter your Aadhaar number and security code.

Enter submit. A One-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on 'login.'

After logging in, the website shows whether your Aadhaar number is successfully mapped or not.

You can check the bank account-Aadhaar linking status through mobile phone also. For this dial *99*99*1# 2 from your mobile phone and enter Aadhaar number. The customer will get to know the title of the bank where the Aadhaar has been linked. You can try this method only if your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar number.