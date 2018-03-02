Reliance Jio has consistently made its presence felt in the Indian telecom industry, either by launching new offers or giving away freebies. This Holi, the telco is at its best game again as Jio subscribers are being treated with free 4G data.

Reliance Jio users can simply dial 1299 from their Jio number and avail free 10GB 4G data valid until March 29, 2018. Jio's official website and Twitter handle (@reliancejio) does not mention of this offer, but several users on Twitter have shared screenshots and confirmations that the free data giveaway is indeed real.

International Business Times India has reached out to Jio for an official confirmation, but we haven't received a word as of writing this. We will update the article as and when we hear back.

If you have Jio Sim – Give a Miss Call on 1299 and Get Free 10GB Data “Add on”. Jio has come up with awesome Freebie for everyone, Just give a miss call on 1299 and Get 10GB Data #Jio@reliancejio#Reliancejio

If any confusion watch video link belowhttps://t.co/dcQSmnbUQ6 pic.twitter.com/ONLfGOucrI — Shubham Paridwal (@ShubhamParidwal) March 2, 2018

Jio has credited add on pack of 10GB for calling 1299 today... Thank you @reliancejio #Holioffer #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/X4b8ihSI8f — Hemanth Konduri (@hemanth_bannu) March 2, 2018

Hey Jio Users

Call to 1299 pick your 10 GB data extra, validity 29 march 2018

Yenaku 10 gb add aagiruchu pola sema pic.twitter.com/kNfUdjBXe7 — Thalapathy Shadow (@vijayveriyan753) March 1, 2018

It's worth mentioning that Jio 1299 offer for free 10GB data isn't for all. Only select customers have been able to reap this benefit. We tested if the toll-free 1299 worked for us, but there was no change in data allotted besides the existing plan that we are currently on, which gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day for 84 days for Rs 448.

If you are a Jio subscriber, Jio 1299 offer is worth a shot. When you dial the number, it will be disconnected after the first ring and an SMS with your plan details will arrive. If the SMS doesn't give any information about the free 10GB data, head over to the MyJio app.

The newly-added data balance can be checked from the MyJio app. Go to My Plans from the left side menu, and you'll see your 10GB add-on if you are an eligible customer. There's no clarity on the offer's eligibility criteria.

The free data will sit in your Jio's account balance and only be used when the daily FUP is exhausted. Under normal circumstances, your speed would drop after your daily FUP, but the Holi giveaway lets you continue browsing at 4G speeds.

Are you one of the lucky Jio users who got 10GB free data as a part of Holi giveaway? Let us know if Jio 1299 worked for you or not.