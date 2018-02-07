You can't compare DSLR cameras with mobile phone cameras but we have seen awesome pictures taken with smartphones. The fact is mobile phones come handy sometimes irrespective of whether or not you love photography and even if you own a DSLR camera. And if you are one of those who loves taking pictures, you can't miss this deal on Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

According to the trusted camera review website DxOMark, Google Pixel 2 (XL) has the best camera with 98 points, followed by Apple's iPhone X and Huawei Mate 10 Pro with a score of 97 points each, and the third spot is currently held by iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 94 points each.

The devices boast of a 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and ½.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for Verizon have received a discount of up to $200 on Best Buy. The carrier has offered $200 discount on the Pixel 2 XL and $100 on its smaller sibling Pixel 2 via a monthly installment plan.

The Pixel 2 handsets on Verizon with 64GB storage is currently available at $22.91 per month for two years compared to earlier $27.08 monthly installment for the same period of time. The 128GB variant can now be bought for $27.08 per month (for 24 months) as against the original installment of $31.25.

The Pixel 2 XL is now available for $27.07 per month (for 24 months) as against the original $35.41 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB storage model is available for $31.24 per month (for 24 months) compared to $39.58 monthly installment before the offer.

It may be mentioned that the offer could be for a limited time as the retailer can call it off at its own discretion.

The Pixel 2 features a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging, while its bigger sibling sports a 6-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,880 pixels (538 ppi pixel density) and houses a 3,520mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Both the handsets share other specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), and camera.