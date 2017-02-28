- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
How artificial intelligence is transforming the stock market
IBTimes UKs financial columnist Edmund Shing explains how advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and machine-based learning is transforming the world of business today. The Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Capital Markets event takes place on 1 and 2 March 2017 at the Barbican.
Most popular