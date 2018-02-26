Prominent futurist Dr Michio Kaku in his book "The Future of Humanity" mentions how aliens would look like after interviewing experts in the field of exobiology.

In his book, he said that new technologies will soon be discovered that "will take us even farther as we explore the planets and the stars," taking us closer to making contact with alien life.

It is known that one out of every five stars in the Milky Way galaxy has an Earth-like planet orbiting it, and according to Kaku, it means that there are more than 20 billion such planets in our galaxy. Though a number of conditions are necessary for living creatures to survive, there are still good chances out there for life to exist.

Interestingly, in a recent research, it was revealed that humans will be happy if they get to meet aliens. What's still not known is what they would look like, according to New York Post.

To find that out, prominent futurist Dr. Michio Kaku interviewed experts in exobiology and based on the research, he decided that intelligent alien life would have three necessary features.

Firstly, he believes that the aliens would have a stereo vision just like humans. It allows eyes to compare images and track distance.

"In all likelihood, intelligent aliens in space will have descended from predators that hunted for their food," Kaku writes. "This does not necessarily mean that they will be aggressive, but it does mean that their ancestors long ago might have been predators. We may be well served to be cautious."

Secondly, the aliens would have some form of opposable thumbs or grasping appendages which is necessary for hunting prey and creating tools (that could be used to make contact).

The third necessary feature, Kaku writes, the aliens would also need to have language. "In order to hand down and accumulate essential information from generation to generation, some form of language is crucial," he writes in his book.

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute reportedly devoted 42 high-powered telescopes to scan a million stars to listen to alien communication.

Last year, astronomers even sent out a signal from the Norwegian city of Tromsø hoping it will reach the alien ears.