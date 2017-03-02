How AI could cure diseases and save lives

Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Tristan Fletcher, co-founder of London artificial intelligence startup Informed Actions, describes how evolving quantitative approaches are going well beyond finance to advance humanitarian goals in health care, improve ambulance services in South Africa and tackle pollution in China.
