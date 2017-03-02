- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
How AI could cure diseases and save lives
Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Tristan Fletcher, co-founder of London artificial intelligence startup Informed Actions, describes how evolving quantitative approaches are going well beyond finance to advance humanitarian goals in health care, improve ambulance services in South Africa and tackle pollution in China.
Most popular