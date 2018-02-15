Kris Singh, a Florida-based Indian-origin business tycoon, is known for his ridiculous collection of ultra-rare supercars. The flamboyant collection of the Managing Director of Tequesta Investments includes one of the only three Lamborghini Venenos that costs Rs 25 crore and a one-off Koenigsegg Agera XS that is worth around Rs 19 crore.
Kris Singh is all set to buy another high-end super and decided to go for the ultra-rare Aston Martin Valkyrie that costs around Rs 20 crore. The hypercar, which Aston Martin developed with the Formula One team Red Bull Racing, is limited to just 150 units. However, Singh doesn't want to be just one among 150 owners.
So he has decided to cover-paint his Valkyrie unit within moon dust. Yes, you heard it right. An Instagram post by Kris Singh with the username Lamborghinis claims the Aston Martin Valkyrie reminded him of a spaceship. That has prompted him to think of raising the bar of his spec (Valkyrie).
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! My visit to Aston Martin was very inspiring. A few weeks ago @milesnurnberger had commented to me that a spec we were discussing reminded him of a Space Ship. I immediately responded, “The Valkyrie makes a Space Ship look like a Car!” ?? That got me thinking... How do I raise the bar of my spec to be worthy of Valkyrie level? ? If ever there was a machine that could grip the ground and rip around the craters of the Moon like it’s on rails, it would be the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Unfortunately, science won’t allow me to be the first person to drive on the Moon (gravity is still an issue, they say), but nothing is stopping me from bringing the Moon to my Valkyrie!! ? I have sourced, gotten proper verification, and purchased an actual Rock from the Moon which will be ground to dust and used as a key ingredient in Karosserie Lunar Red which will be the color of my Aston Martin Valkyrie. This will be the first car ever to feature a paint formula that includes actual ingredients from #SPACE !!! Thank You to everyone at @astonmartinlagonda, @redbullracing and Karosserie in Wayne, PA. More renderings will be released in the coming weeks and months. We will also document and share some of the process of making actual Moon Rock part of this very special color being developed exclusively for the most special car of my lifetime: The Aston Martin Valkyrie. ??? Thanks to ?@marcovanoverbeeke? for helping refine my spec and providing me with renderings and thanks to ?@capitolsunset? for setting the mood of the image on the Moon. More to come!! #ToTheMoonAndBack #? ??? ______________________________________________________ #AstonMartin #Valkyrie #AstonMartinValkyrie #Moon #MoonRock #KarosserieLunarRed #KrisSingh #Red #BloodRedMoon #ToTheMoonAndBack #ComingSoon #2019 #RaiseTheBar #NASA #RedBull #RedBullRacing #AdrianNewey #MarekReichman #MilesNurnberger #AndyPalmer #AstonMartinRules #GameChanger #LunarRed #F1 #AstonMartinLive #RedWillNeverBeTheSame #TheRedOfAllReds #BLESSED ______________________________________________________ PS - No information or details regarding my source, purchase price, weight of the Moon Rock, or other, will be shared.
The thought process led him to purchase an actual rock from the moon that will be ground to dust and used as a key ingredient in Karosserie Lunar Red, which will be the color of his Aston Martin Valkyrie, the post claims.
The Instagram description also claims it will be the first car ever to feature a paint formula that includes actual ingredients from space.
The curious bunch in Jalopnik reached out to Singh to know how he managed to procure lunar material. Though he was happy to explain the project he insisted that he would not comment on the amount or source of his moon rock.
The report further said the cost of moon rocks were calculated at $50,800 (Rs 32 lakh) per gram. For the three ounces needed for the paint job of Singh's car, it would cost about $4 million (Rs 25 crore). This means mere particles for the painting will be Rs 5 crore more than the price of the car itself.
Kris Singh has not mentioned when he will drive his Aston Martin Valkyrie with moon dust on the roads. Till then, we will have to rely on our imaginations.