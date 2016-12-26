Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has been hailed as one of the best Indian sports films ever already, thanks to its judiciousness of sticking by its theme from the start until the end.

The weekend, which also coincided with Christmas 2016, was a great opportunity for movie-goers to relish the movie.

Of course, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, and of course the great Mahavir Singh Phogat, was portrayed in the best way possible in the movie.

And now that the movie is pumping up huge numbers in the box office, how about a Dangal sequel? Director Nitesh Tewari or Aamir, himself, may not have any confirmation as yet, but that doesn't mean that we can stop expecting.

If it does happen, how about portraying the story of Vinesh Phogat, an internationally acclaimed wrestler, also the cousin of Geeta and Babita. Vinesh's journey at Rio 2016 Olympics has remained one of the most tragic ones. She completely dominated and took away the spotlight instantly after her first bout, but then got injured and was stretchered out; all hopes of a medal coming to an end.

In an interesting development, Vinesh was mentioned by a random twitter user willing to see her story in reel life in a possible Dangal sequel. And unexpectedly, Vinesh responded! Here's how it went:

Gappistan Radio: 2021 me Dangal ka sequel banna chahiye, @phogat_vinesh ke 2020 Olympic Gold pe [There should be a Dangal sequel in 2021, portraying Vinesh's gold medal win in 2020 Olympics].

Vinesh: Sukriya! [Thank you!]

If that indeed happens, it remains to be seen. What couldn't be achieved in Rio can happen in Tokyo, even Vinesh knows. The 22-year-old has been posting motivating messages and visuals on her social media accounts as she gets ready for a comeback to amateur wrestling, following her knee injury.

Who is Vinesh Phogat

Father: Rajpal Singh (younger brother of Mahavir Singh Phogat).

Date of birth: August 25, 1994.

Place of birth: Balali, Haryana.

Major achievements so far:

Gold in Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow.

Qualification for Rio 2016 Olympics.

Weight category: 48 kg

Trainer: Mahavir Singh Phogat.

More from Vinesh

