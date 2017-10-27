Akshay Kumar is set to bring back his Housefull gang with the fourth instalment. Sajid Nadiadwala's production has announced that Housefull 4 will be released on Diwali 2019.

Isn't it a good news? It is a successful franchise and all the Housefull movies had Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Nadiadwala Grandson's official Twitter handle has revealed details about Housefull 4. It says that the movie will be directed by Sajid Khan, who has helmed the first and second instalment of Housefull.

Sajid is back to direct the fourth instalment. We hope he does a good job with this movie as people are not ready for another Himmatwala or Humshakals.

The announcement of star cast is still awaited, but it has been revealed that Housefull 4 will be based on reincarnation.

Since Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn did a wonderful job with Golmaal Again by mixing ghost and comedy, fans have hope that Bollywood filmmakers can tickle your funny bones by adding supernatural elements in comedy movies.

Well, it looks like the storyline or Sajid Khan is not the main concern for Housefull 4. The actual reason to worry is whether Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been part of the franchise, be a part of his ex-boyfriend Sajid's movie.

Sajid Khan and Jacqueline used to date each other in the initial phase of the actress' career. Now, the question arises whether she will be roped in Housefull 4. We really loved Jackie in this comedy series and she looks perfect with Akshay on-screen. Isn't it?