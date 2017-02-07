- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
House of Commons speaker John Bercow strongly opposed to Trump addressing Parliament
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he strongly opposed inviting Donald Trump to speak in Westminster Hall because of the Commons opposition to racism and sexism.
Most popular