House of Commons speaker John Bercow strongly opposed to Trump addressing Parliament

  • February 7, 2017 00:18 IST
    By Reuters
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he strongly opposed inviting Donald Trump to speak in Westminster Hall because of the Commons opposition to racism and sexism.
