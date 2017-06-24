House Of Cards cast and crew are just waiting for an official confirmation from Netflix to be back on screens with season 6, which will probably premiere in the last week of May or first week of July 2018.

A thrilling story featuring the downfall of Underwoods will surely keep viewers glued to the screens, believe House of Cards showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson. While Gibson teased big ramifications for the lead couple in the upcoming season, Pugliese hinted at some unexpected challenges for them.

Additionally, Tom Hammerschmidt and Cathy Durant are also waiting for the right time to take them down.

"I hope that I get to bring the Underwoods to justice," Boris McGiver, the actor who plays Tom Hammerschmidt, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even if they are ultimately going to get pardoned anyway, which happens to most presidents. Even if it came down to them being publicly accused for their crimes and arrested. With Stamper being under house arrest for what he is being accused of, that is crazy! It would be nice if I were able to make it happen."

Meanwhile, Gibson called the Democratic Senator from Louisiana and Secretary of State, Cathy, a real survivor. According to the showrunner, it will be interesting to watch all her moves in the upcoming season.

"We'll have to deal with the ramifications of the fall," said Gibson. "She has the ability to find a place and succeed within that place, and I think that would be interesting to see where she lands — figuratively — after that fall."

However, the showrunners did not say much about the political drama's renewal. They just said that it would be really great if they could move forward. "We were happy to hopefully leave the viewers wanting more," added Gibson.

Watch a trailer of House Of Cards below: