House Of Cards will probably tell a very different story when it returns with season 6 in July 2018. The season might begin with a shocking premiere that could focus on the new challenges faced by Francis Underwood a.k.a Frank and his wife Claire Underwood.

Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson have plans to introduce new twists and turns in the lives of the onscreen couple. According to them, it will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

"The vein [and] the artery of the show is so set in stone. It lives on its own and we just try to enhance certain things and try not to recycle the same ideas. You're always trying to come up with twists and turns with this kind of drama. And again [having] the key to not give the audience what they expect. Let's shock and surprise them," executive producer Robin Wright told The Hollywood Reporter.

The executive producer also teased Frank could end up as a casualty while trying to win over Claire in the upcoming sequel. "They are both capable of anything and that's what's so great about the mystery of it. They are both capable of anything! As producers on the show, Kevin and I play with that. We just don't want to give the audience what they expect. That is the trickery that we have to play with all of the time," she admitted.

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Frank revealed the sixth season will revolve around the relationship between the onscreen couple. He hinted that the onscreen couple could call it quits while trying to support each other and navigate their ambitions together.

"There might be a desire in both their parts to be able to do this alone, but I don't know if they're going to be able to do it without each other. Or maybe they will. That's a question for season six," the co-showrunner said.