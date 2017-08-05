House Of Cards is likely to feature Frank Underwood in his new role when it returns with season 6 by July 2018. The season will primarily focus on the former President and his quest for power beyond the White House and presidency.

Showrunners, Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, hinted that the male lead has a bigger plan and bigger ambitions in his mind. According to them, his skills will lead him to a world of success mainly because he is a master improviser.

"In a sense, the show pivots a bit, because it's not about who's in the White House, but who ends up owning the White House. So he winds up finding a bigger ambition, in a way, for himself," Pugliese said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Explaining further, the executive producer said that Kevin Spacey's character is "more powerful and threatening" behind the scene as an insider. Since the former president is more comfortable with the sense of power it is always nature for him to be a few steps ahead of the game.

"I don't think he's ever going to let go of his relationship with the White House... it's something he wants his hands on. What that looks like and what that's like is going to be an interesting question for the show," the showrunner added.

Meanwhile, Gibson indicated that the sixth season will focus on the real power in American politics. "We're going to be able to control all of it, from the outside and the inside. That's his vision of it, and what she will be willing or not willing to do in that regard will be one of the questions we will dig into," she added.

The executive producers even said that they have just started discussing about the upcoming season and more details will be revealed in due time. "It's part of TV writing to have really exciting options..." Pugliese said.