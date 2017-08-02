House Of Cards will probably feature some unexpected challenges for Claire Underwood when it returns with season 6 in July 2018. The season might feature Francis J Underwood a.k.a Frank in his new role.

Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson have already teased that the former US President may focus on power beyond White House. According to them, he will be expanding his reach a bit in an organic way.

So the fans believe that Netflix political drama will revolve around the evil moves of Kevin Spacey's character against his wife, who enjoys her presidency in the new season. A section of fans also believe that season 6 could feature the downfall of the former president.

Also read House Of Cards season 6: Showrunners give warning to viewers

"An eventual transfer of power to Claire seemed imminent. I see Claire destroying Frank to seize power as the ultimate end of the show. That being said, the focus will be on Frank until that downfall is near. He will be the main character until the end," a viewer of House of Cards wrote on Quora.

Meanwhile, speculations are also doing the rounds on the new role that Kevin Spacey's character will be taking up in the sixth season. According to the recent buzz, the character could become the UN Secretary General in the upcoming season.

"The former president could wield power and influence over foreign governments, and push through resolutions that mirror his political ideology. Underwood could undermine existing US influence by presiding over a global organisation, which aims to stabilise conflicts and bring aide to those suffering around the world," stated Fansided.

The website also claimed that Secretary General Underwood might use his powers to damage the foreign policy credentials of President Claire Underwood. "Taking centre stage at the United Nations would make Frank Underwood untouchable to all adversaries – foreign and domestic," added the portal.