House Of Cards season 6 is a year away from its premiere and it will probably focus on the various challenges faced by Claire Underwood.

Showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese teased big ramification for the first female president of the show. According to them, she will meet her biggest enemy in the next instalment and it will be someone really close to her.

"One of the things Season 5 is trying to accomplish is [putting forth the notion] that maybe it's not someone outside of the marriage that's going to catch either one of them. Maybe it's someone in the marriage. As much as they need each other, they may turn out to be each others' biggest opponent," Pugliese told TV Line.

Explaining further, Gibson said Claire is currently coming to terms with her ambitions and figuring out ways to be different from her husband, Francis. "The world of the show is very corrupting and there's a price you pay for power. And many times it's some piece of your humanity," she said.

Meanwhile, Pugliese hinted that Underwoods could be at odds in season 6, as it is a way for them to gain each other's respect and there is something perverse about it. "The juice of the show is the degree to which their destinies are inextricably intwined," Gibson added.

For Senator Catherine Durant, it will be a transformation phase. "She's injured enough where she can't testify, which was [Frank's] goal. Or she's injured enough that she realises if she testified something worse could happen to her. But we'll find out how bad off she is [in Season 6]," Pugliese revealed.

In the meantime, Tom Hammerschmidt might continue his secret investigation on Zoe Barnes murder case mainly because Pugliese indicated that the case is not closed yet. "I don't think it's completely closed, because there's a doubt in Hammerschmidt [Boris McGiver] that I don't think can go away," he said.