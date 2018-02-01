The fans of House Of Cards may not have to wait for a long time to watch the premiere of season 6. Netflix has revealed that the production for the show resumed on Wednesday, January 31.

"The landmark series House of Cards - from the studio MRC (the studio also behind the hit Netflix series Ozark) - the first original series produced for Netflix, began production today," the streaming site announced through a statement.

The sixth and final season of the popular political drama series will focus on the various challenges faced by newly-elected president Claire Underwood, portrayed by Robin Wright.

Along with Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver will be returning to their roles in the Kevin Spacey-free season.

Also read House Of Cards season 6 air date, spoilers: Robin Wright teases an 'interesting' start for Claire Underwood

Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed that two new characters will be introduced by House Of Cards in its last season. The characters will be portrayed by Lonesome Dove star Diane Lane and Emmy award winning actor Greg Kinnear.

Although the details of the two new characters have been kept under wraps, they are expected to portray siblings in the political drama series, reported Variety.

Speculations are already rife that these characters will be replacing Kevin Spacey in the last season. But it remains to be seen how their presence affects Claire and her presidency.

The executive producers for the final season of House Of Cards are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies.

They have already asked fans to fasten their seatbelts and wait for the premiere to know what lies ahead for Wright's character.

"Now that she's become more ambitious, or actually just more pronounced with her ambitions openly about what she wants, her complicity is going to be different than Francis' complicity," Pugliese told The Hollywood Reporter.

"How does she manifest her ambitions in that complicity that she's looking for in the audience and eventually the voter? Fasten your seatbelts," James added.

The show was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by David Fincher, Joshua Donen and Eric Roth in association with the studio MRC.