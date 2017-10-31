House Of Cards — the popular political drama series — will end with season 6. Netflix has officially confirmed the show's cancellation through a statement.

The online streaming giant along with production company Media Rights Capital made the announcement less than 24 hours after Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp brought sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time," said the firms in a joint statement.

House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon also spoke about the sexual assault allegations raised against the Oscar-winning actor. He stated: "Anthony Rapp's story is deeply troubling." He also said he takes such reports seriously.

"During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage," Daily Mail quoted Willimon as saying.

Meanwhile, Netflix is in talks with Media Rights Capital for a potential House Of Cards spinoff that will apparently focus on Doug Stamper, according to Variety.

The publication also claimed the writers are exploring other potential spinoff ideas, and all of them will revolve around Frank Underwood.

"Spokespersons for Netflix and Media Rights Capital declined to comment," said the magazine.