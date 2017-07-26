Telugu actor Navdeep who was questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) on Monday,‏ has expressed his anger against the media for twisting facts over his involvement in the drug racket.

A lot has been spoken and written about Navdeep's involvement in the drug racket, but the actor remained mum on the issue all these days. He visited the excise department on Monday to respond to the SIT. He had reportedly revealed some information during the 10 hours questioning session.

Hours after he walked out of the office of the excise department, Navdeep took to his Twitter handle to silence all the rumour mongers. He came down heavily on the media and blamed that it had no respect for the government institutions. He said the media is cooking up false stories and twisting the facts.

In a series of tweets, Navdeep wrote: "It's astonishing that certain mediums of news are assuming general public to be so ignorant and believe their amusing stories and twisted facts! It seems like they have no respect for our government institutions and ongoing investigations which are being done in a very precise manner! #oohagaanalu #anisamacharam."

Navdeep has been reportedly active in organising parties and events related to the film industry. He was summoned to appear before the SIT after they retrieved his number in the contact list of Calvin Mascarenhas. The interrogation was held between 10.30 am and 9.30 pm on Monday. Besides questioning him, the SIT officials asked his permission to collect samples of his hair, nail and saliva, but he reportedly refused for the same.

After the questioning, Navdeep spoke to the media and said, "The questioning was about my links with event managers and arrested persons and some other questions." When quizzed about whether he was asked to visit the SIT office again, he said, "They did not tell anything about revisiting, but told that they would make a call if any information is needed."