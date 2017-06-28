Fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to appear on the silver screen, but it's time to shift your attention to his wife Maanayata Dutt. The star wife recently set the temperature soaring with her photo in a red swimsuit.

The couple with their kids – Shahraan and Iqra – is in Monaco for holidays. The photos shared by Maanayata on social media are proof that they are having a blast on the French Riviera.

Sanjay's wife has a good taste in style and fashion. Beware, B-Town ladies! She is not an actress, but she knows her wardrobe very well. In the photos, she has not only raised the temperature in a red-hot swimwear but other ensembles as well.

From an oxblood fitted dress to her lemon colour empire cut top, Maanayata nailed every look with elegance and grace.

Take a look at the photos here:

The highlight of the Dutt family's Europe trip is of course Maanyata. To know some lesser-known facts about her, watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is in headlines for his biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay is also a part of Ranbir's upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos. A Mid-Day report claimed that Sanjay will be the sutradhar (narrator) in the movie.