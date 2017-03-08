Rahul Khanna
Rahul KhannaInstagram

Rahul Khanna may not be known for his acting skills, but he has definitely made it to the list of most desirable men, thanks to his stunning photos on Instagram and Twitter. The son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna is wooing fans with his photos, which reminds us how charming Rahul is.

From posing shirtless to posting photos in suits, Rahul can make all the women go gaga over him. The 44-year-old actor, who recently made his fans go berserk on Twitter over his 'break-up tweet,' is undisputedly one of the hottest men in the film industry who can kill with his looks.

With his perfectly chiselled body and calm demeanour, Rahul can make anyone go weak at the knees. If you do not believe us, then take a look at his irresistibly hot photos that is sure to spice up your day.

 

Hanging out on hump day. Photo: @itspaulgregory Styled by: @friskyridgewala

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on Oct 19, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

 

Wishing you all a new year filled with beaches, sharp suits and plenty of champagne! Photo: @kenlams/ GQ India

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on Dec 31, 2015 at 10:35pm PST

 

Sundown, Sunday. Photo: @sheetalmall

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on Sep 13, 2015 at 6:51am PDT

