After spending a family holiday in the Maldives, Priyanka Chopra is back to her old routine. The Bollywood diva, who is now working on two ongoing Hollywood projects, is busy filming with the actor Liam Hemsworth.

After her Hollywood debut alongside Dwyane Johnson, the Baywatch actress signed two more Hollywood films — A Kid Like Jake (Jim Parsons and Claire Danes) and Isn't It Romantic? (Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson).

A few photos have been leaked again from the sets of Isn't It Romantic? while shooting for the film was underway in New York City. The Quantico star had been seen in earlier photos flaunting her slender physique in a cold-shouldered bright pink outfit.

However, the latest set pictures which have made their way online feature PeeCee alongside Hollywood hunk Liam Hemsworth. The 35-year-old actress donned a beautiful high-collar floral playsuit as she was flaunted her slender figure.

Besides her, Miley Cyrus' beau Liam Hemsworth and his bearded look added to the hotness quotient as he wore a white t-shirt and black trousers. These two stars were joined by the likes of Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson.

Isn't It Romantic? is a — of course — romantic comedy featuring Priyanka Chopra as yoga instructor Isabella, Liam Hemsworth as a handsome client named Blake, Rebel Wilson as a New York City architect and Adam Devine as Josh, Wilson's best friend.

The movie is expected to be released in theatres on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Here are the leaked pictures from the set of Isn't It Romantic?

