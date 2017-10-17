Amy Jackson is seen flaunting her oomph factor in a range of lingerie in her latest photoshoot.

Amy has tied up with a UK based brand Lipsy London and has launched series of sexy lingerie.

She is definitely too hot to handle in these pictures published this morning by the brand.

Amy is seen raising the temperature in a range of lacy lingerie, and her oomph factor will surely blow your mind.The photoshoot is so hot that it will make you crave for more pictures.

Amy Jackson is one such actress who keeps teasing her Instagram followers with her hot photos and this is no exception.

Before this, she put out a picture of herself clad in just a towel.

Oh hello new lingerie... Shop using link in bio #LipsyLingerie #Mylipsylook A post shared by Lipsy London (@lipsylondon) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Introducing the new lingerie collection ✨✨✨ #LipsyLingerie #Mylipsylook #newcollection A post shared by Lipsy London (@lipsylondon) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

???? Shop all new Lipsy lingerie using the link in our bio! #NewCollection #LipsyLingerie #MyLipsyLook A post shared by Lipsy London (@lipsylondon) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Velvet crushin' on you.... Shop using link in bio! #NewCollection #LipsyLingerie #MyLipsyLook #Velvetbody A post shared by Lipsy London (@lipsylondon) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

It's the little things... ??✨ #NewCollection #LipsyLingerie A post shared by Lipsy London (@lipsylondon) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Director Shankar Shanmugham‏ has unveiled the first look of actress Amy Jackson from Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie 2.0, which is a sequel to Endhiran/Robot.

Amy Jackson is playing the female lead in the multilingual film 2.0. Amy is also set for her debut on American television. She will feature in popular American TV series Super Girl. She tweeted, "FINALLY! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks."

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. She was last seen in Freaky Ali opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Amy remains in the news for her upcoming big movie 2.0 that features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.