Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is breaking the internet with her super hot photos. She posted three sizzling pictures on Instagram in which she is dressed only in a black lingerie set.

Isn't it too hot to handle? This is not the first time the actress is flaunting her perfect curves on social media. A few days ago, she posted a small video giving a sneak peek into a steamy photoshoot.

The video went viral on the internet as fans simply cannot have enough of it. In one frame Esha was even seen going topless, aesthetically covering her assets.

Now, her photos have set the internet on fire. While two of those photos are liked by over 40,000 people, one received 60,000 likes.

This hot actress was last seen in the movie Commando 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her again on the silver screen. Her next movie is Baadshaho, in which she'll appear with Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz.

The trailer of Baadshaho was recently released and got a phenomenal response. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie is set against the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975.

The trailer suggests that the movie will be full of high-octane action sequences. Right now Esha is grabbing eyeballs for her latest photos.

Take a look at her super sexy photos here:

? A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

? A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:15am PDT