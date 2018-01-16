Television actor Angad Hasija, who rose to popularity with Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, has once again taken Instagram by storm with his latest nude photoshoot.

In a black-and-white picture shared by the actor, he is seen posing naked for the cameras. There is no doubt that the TV heartthrob has raised the temperature by baring it all.

Angad had earlier shed all his inhibitions — and clothes — when he posed naked in a bathtub.

Known as Chandar in &TV's Waaris, Angad had earlier told the Times of India he doesn't mind kissing on screen or playing a homosexual character. "I am open to doing kissing or intimate scenes if the script wants. I am also open to playing a homosexual on screen," he had said.

Looks like going bold on social media has become the latest trend for celebrities.

A few weeks ago, the internet was abuzz with the bold photoshoot of Tinaa Dattaa aka Iccha of Uttaran, with butt-naked model Ankit Bhatia. Given that Tinaa has always been portrayed as a kind and demure bahu clad in sarees on screen, her brave calendar shoot for Steaming Calendar 2018 left her fans in a shock.

While fans were wondering how both the celebrities shed their inhibitions during the photoshoot, Tinaa clarified that it was photoshopped. "Oh, come on. We are in the age of photoshop. That's exactly what has been done with Ankit in his picture with mine," she told SpotboyE, adding that, "Ankit was wearing something. Hence I was not uncomfortable."

Former Splitsvilla winners Scarlett M Rose and Sakshi Pradhan had also recently turned on the heat with their topless pictures in a bold shoot for Streaming Calendar 2018.

Karishma Sharma, who was in the news for her bold scenes in ALTBalaji's web series Ragini MMS Returns, had also shed her clothes for a photoshoot.