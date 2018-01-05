After the much-hyped Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding, it looks like Sonam Kapoor will be the next one to tie the knot.

There are reports that Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja are all set to get married in mid-2018.

Some reports even claimed that the duo's wedding is all fixed to happen in 2018 summer, and the venue has also been booked. Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is rumoured to be the wedding venue.

This has served as a popular destination wedding venue for many celebrities. A report in SpotboyE stated that the wedding is indeed being planned but it will not happen before July 2018. However, there has not been any official confirmation either from Sonam or her beau.

The actress and Anand have lately been much more open about their relationship on social media. She had recently spent the Christmas with Anand in London.

The Neerja actress had shared some adorable pictures on social media as well. Her Instagram stories had showed her goofy side, and Anand too had complemented the her funny antics.

Although Sonam has not been very open about her relationship with Anand in front of media, she has been sharing a lot of pictures on social media proving that she is very much in love with her man.

Recently, the most talked about event in the tinsel town as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's grand wedding. The two had tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. Later, they had hosted two big reception parties in New Delhi and Mumbai.