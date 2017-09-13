Hospital Ship, a MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 9 and 10 this Wednesday, September 13, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will probably feature the blossoming romance between Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun.

It was already revealed that the physician has a secret crush on the talented surgeon, but she had no plans to date anyone in the near future. The female lead was too busy in her professional life and things may slightly change for her in the upcoming episodes.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India Edition, an impressive 75 percent said they are hoping to see them date each other.

Meanwhile, 15 percent opined the female lead will be too busy to focus on her love life. A section of fans also said she could meet her aunt and apologise to her.

The promo for episodes 9 and 10 feature the staff of Hospital Ship at a beach, having some fun time. But things take an unexpected turn after a teacher from the island gets hospitalised due to a cardiac arrest. Since the female lead fails to get the help of a talented cardiologist at Kim Soo Gwon's hospital, she decides to meet her professor Kim Do Hoon.

The male antagonist might not just disappoint Song Eun Jae, he may also challenge her. So, it will be up to the onscreen couple to save the teacher's life. Will they successfully complete the surgery?

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 9 and 10 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: