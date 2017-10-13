Hospital Ship fans are looking forward to seeing some romantic scenes between Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun when the show returns with episodes 29 and 30 next Wednesday, October 18, at 10 pm KST.

The Hospital Ship was attacked by a group of gangsters in episodes 27 and 28. They wanted the young surgeon's help to treat their team leader. Though they were just planning to abduct her, the physician volunteered to go with them.

After seeing the male protagonist risking his life for her, the surgeon may tell him everything about his girlfriend's lies. She might also apologise to him for hiding it from him for so long.

"I really like the plot of the thugs who attacked the hospital ship and abducted Dr Song and Dr Kwak. This drama surprises me every time. Waiting for the next episode will be pure torture. Dr. Kwak pls protect Dr song. And you Dr Song, you'd better accept Dr Kwak fast because we're dying here. We want romance, [sic]" stated a viewer.

"I hope that this night will see the romantic scene between Hyun and Eunjae. I like this couple very much, [sic]" wrote another fan of the MBC medical drama.

However, it won't be easy for the male protagonist to get rid of Choi Young Eun. She will probably come up with a good excuse or try to convince his mother Lee Soo Kyung. She knows it is easy to emotionally blackmail her former lover.

The onscreen couple could only get their happy ending with the help of Kim Jae Geol. The oriental doctor knows how to deal with selfish people like Choi Young Eun. That's why the painter doesn't like him at all.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 29 and 30 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites like Viki and DramaFever.