Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 next Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the relationship between Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun.

The young surgeon was really thankful to her colleagues for all the love and support they gave her during the complicated surgery of her father. Professor Kang Yong Soo's presence at the operating room was very surprising for the viewers.

The surgery was successful and the female lead's colleagues arranged a celebration. She even got an offer from her professor to rejoin the multi-speciality hospital in Seoul. But the young surgeon told him that she wants to continue working for the poor people in islands. She also hinted about her plans to rekindle romance with the physician.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 25 and 26 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, a section of fans is upset with the new development in the Korean mini-series. They believe that the show is focusing too much on the female lead, leaving rest of the characters into supporting roles. According to them, the show might just focus on the love triangle between Kim Jae Geol, Kwak Hyun and Song Eun Jae in the last 16 episodes.

Check out some of the fans' reaction to the latest episodes of MBC medical drama:

This last two episode focuses a lot on dr. Song's past and her father's surgery. There are almost no interactions between Dr. Song, Kwak Hyun, and Jae Gul. There is also not much news about dr. kwak's ex here. Is it me who felt like they rush a lot of things? Dr. Song's dad coming back to the family, the director suddenly changes his mind about Dr. Song and letting her back. Jae Gul and his dad also made up pretty fast after a long history of silence war. There are 16 more episode yet the only problem left is the lies of dr. kwak's ex. will they focuses on the romance after this with a sparks of medical stuff?

Everything in this drama suddenly twists! There is no character development here. The second lead role feels as if it was forced on Jae Gul ( as if the writer is threatening him either to be a second lead or not be part of the drama ) The ex-girlfriend's character also doesn't make sense. There was nothing said about how they broke up at first or if there was any intimacy between them! The drama is so centred on Dr. Song that every other character isn't given a chance to shine! It's quite a disappointment actually because Ha Ji Won rocks and she should be doing something that suits her name!