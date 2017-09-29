The MBC medical drama Hospital Ship will be back with episodes 21 and 22 next Wednesday, October 4, at 10pm KST. These episodes will continue to focus on the complicated relationship between Kwak Hyun and Song Eun Jae.

In episodes 19 and 20, the physician had to face several unexpected challenges. After helping the young surgeon's brother in his treatment, the male protagonist was happy about doing something for her.

But the female lead was not really pleased to find out that the physician helped her younger brother. She paid him back the money he spent on the treatment. When she left the hospital without thanking him, he might have decided to stop chasing her.

The physician never disturbed the young surgeon anymore. In fact, he was really worried about his former lover, Choi Young Eun. The painter told him that she has leukaemia and could meet her demise in next two years time.

When Kwak Hyun asked his ex-girlfriend to get diagnosed again, she refused to do so and went into hiding. It remains to be seen whether the painter is suffering from blood cancer or she is using it as a tool to rekindle the romance with the physician.

Things took a turn for the worst after the male protagonist received a call from Song Eun Jae's brother. He informed the doctor that his father has been diagnosed with cancer and he wants to know about it.

Elsewhere, the young surgeon gets a call from Kim Soo Gwon for a casual meeting. He informs her that he would like to invite her to their family as Kim Jae Gul's wife. On her way to the hospital, she informs the oriental doctor that she is not interested in him.

When the female lead reaches the hospital, she sees her father being taken to the emergency ward. She finds out that her father can be saved only through a surgery and takes the initiative to treat him. But she continues to ignore the physician while her family members talk in favour of him.

In the upcoming episodes of the MBC drama, Kwak Hyun will probably give up on Song Eun Jae and focus on his career until she changes her attitude towards him. Kim Jae Gul might use this opportunity to impress her.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 21 and 22 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.