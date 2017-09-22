Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 17 and 18 next Wednesday, September 27, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably revolve around the love triangle between Kwak Hyun, Song Eun Jae and Kim Jae Geol.

The young surgeon decides to breakup with the physician after hearing from Choi Young Eun that she is in a relationship with him. When the male protagonist finds out that the painter is spreading rumours about her engagement with him, he tries to clear out the misunderstanding.

But the female lead ignores the young doctor. After a while, she hears from nursing superintendent Pyo Go Eun that there is nothing between the physician and the painter. The good news makes her happy and it becomes evident.

Also read School 2017 actress Han Sun Hwa to make guest appearance in upcoming MBC drama

In the meantime, Kwak Hyun has a conversation with Choi Young Eun. He reminds her that she is his ex-girlfriend and they brokeup a year ago. Through the flashback sequence, it is also revealed that she cheated on him.

The tone for the show suddenly changes after Song Eun Jae finds out that Kim Jae Geol's mother had a cardiac arrest. When the oriental doctor sees the young surgeon defending him in front of his father, his attitude towards her changes.

In the surprising cliffhanger of episode 16, the oriental doctor indirectly gives a warning to the physician. "How much do you like Eun Jae? If you like her, be careful. I might try to steal her from you," he says.

The viewers are already looking forward to a love triangle between the three doctors in Hospital Ship. "Jae Geol has officially entered the Race... and being a gentleman about it," wrote a viewer of the MBC drama.

"Recent dramas without second leads have been super refreshing but sometimes it's nice to just go back to old school kdramas with cliche love triangles... it also seems like the love triangle won't be too dramatic, especially since Jae Geol is gentlemanly enough to make it fair game! Though I guess we're gonna have to prepare ourselves for Second Lead Syndrome," stated another fan of the Korean mini-series.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 17 and 18 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.