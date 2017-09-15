Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 13 and 14 next Wednesday, September 20, at 10pm KST. These episodes will continue to focus on the blossoming romance between Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun.

The young surgeon gets injured in a bus accident while she was on her way to get a medicine from the ship for one of her patience. Along with her, several school students from the island, who were going for a picnic with teacher Seol Jae Chan, also gets injured.

Since the male protagonist and the rest of the medical staff from the Hospital Ship were nearby, they reach the site and start giving medical care for the students. In the meantime, the teacher helps his students in getting out of the bus.

While the female lead and nurse Pyo Go Eun were treating a severely injured person with the help of captain Bang Sung Woo, the teacher informs everyone that one of his students was missing. So, Kwak Hyun starts looking for the child and finds him stuck inside the bus.

When the male protagonist gets inside the bus to help the child, the bus slightly tilts. It remains to be seen if the physician will succeed in safely coming out of the bus with the child.

The viewers of the MBC medical drama are also eager to know if Seol Jae Chan will change his decision and give his approval for the surgery. He does not have much time left and seeing the hard work of Song Eun Jae, he will probably let her treat him.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 13 and 14 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.