Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 11 and 12 this Thursday, September 14, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will focus on the rivalry between Song Eun Jae and her professor Kim Do Hoon.

When the antagonist came to know that the female lead is preparing for a complicated surgery that has never been done by anyone in South Korea, he decides to interfere. He clearly knows that if the female lead succeeds in it, she will be called back by the hospital management. So, he tries to stop her from moving forward with the surgery.

Before meeting the young surgeon, the professor has a brief conversation with Mr. Seol Jae Chan and convinces him that he cannot come back alive after the surgery. Dr. Kwak Hyun also supports the evil character.

Since it wouldn't be possible for the female lead to operate the patient without his guardian's consent, she will try to convince the male protagonist in the upcoming episodes. The promo features a heated argument between the onscreen couple.

When the physician informs the young surgeon that the patient wants to maintain his dignity and finish his life with dignity, she reminds him that it is not important than his life. "Even if it is not Alzheimer's like my father, the illness can make the person lose their sense of identity. Do you know what persuasion is? It's making a person feel a certain way," Kwak Hyun says the footage.

The video also hints at a rivalry between Song Eun Jae and her professor Kim Do Hoon, as it shows the professor saying, "You are becoming more and more amusing." The clip ends by teasing troubled moments for the female lead. She gets herself injured in a bus accident on her way to Seoul.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 11 and 12 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: