It couldn't get scarier than this. Fault In Our Stars actress Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her humiliating experience of being strip-searched back in October 2016. The renowned celebrity, who was part of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest last year, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Little did she know that the arrest would lead to a horrific experience. Discussing intimate details from the arrest and examination, the Big Little Lies star told Marie Claire UK that she felt like a "caged animal."

The Divergent actress was put behind the bars at the Morton County Jail in ND for criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. The actress was given no "special treatment". Instead, she left with a scary memory.

Woodley painted the picture for readers sharing that she was initially confused when she saw cops at the protest with "giant guns and batons and zip ties. [They] grabbed [her] by the jacket" and told her she was under arrest.

Recalling the incident, the actress told the magazine, "When you're in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there's a fire and they decide not to open the door, you'll die. You're a caged animal."

She revealed the intimate details about the arrest that is bound to give you some goose bumps. "I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over," 25-year-old said. "They were looking for drugs in my a**."

Following the release, Woodley turned off her phone for three months as she tackled symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. "There was so much trauma. Mine was like, 'What do I do now?' Kind of like a little bit of depression," she explained.

During the arrest, the actress pleaded not guilty. But earlier this year, she pleaded guilty and is on one-year probation. The actress is currently in New Zealand filming for her upcoming film, Adrift. She recently posted a picture from behind the scenes.