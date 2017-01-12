Looks like New Year 2017 will bring success and fortune to several television celebs professionally as well as in personal lives. Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has predicted the fate of a few television actresses this year, as reported by Tellychakkar.com.

Here's what the year 2017 holds for some of the popular TV actresses, according to Khatwani.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: The year will continue be fruitful for the actress both on personal and professional front. It is predicted that there will be rise in the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress' fame and money.

Hina Khan: Hina, who recently quit her long running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is likely to get married. The actress will give priority to her personal life and her professional career may get delayed, which means fans of Hina may not see her on screen soon.

Jennifer Winget: It is predicted that the actress will focus on her professional life throughout the year and may get into a relationship post March.

Sriti Jha: Sriti's career and her show Kumkum Bhagya will continue doing well this year as well.

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina's personal and professional life will be stable. It is predicted that she might take her relationship with actor Abhinav Shukla to the next level in the year.

Ridhima Pandit: It is predicted that Ridhima of Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant fame will continue focusing on her career and may be a part of a reality show post April.