It seems like Huawei has put its Honor sub-brand on overdrive. The world's second-largest smartphone maker recently launched Honor 7X which is all set to be unveiled in India on Monday, November 20. Soon afterwards, on November 28, Honor is expected to launch its flagship V10 in China followed by a global release in London seven days later on December 5.

We already know from Honor's invite that the upcoming device will feature a near-bezel-less design with the much in vogue 18:9 aspect ratio display, but thanks to a recent TENAA listing, we now have more details of the Honor V10.

The listing reveals some crucial specifications of Honor's yet-to-be-launched flagship smartphone. The handset will sport a 5.99-inch FullView IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution (2160x1080 pixels) and will be powered by Huawei's flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. The Honor V10 will come with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

According to the listing, the Honor V10 features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16MP + 20 MP sensors. However, unlike Huwaei's flagship Mate 10 series the dual-rear cameras on Honor V10 won't carry the 'Leica' branding. Over at the front, there's a single 13MP camera which is a slight bump over the 8MP unit on the Mate 10 series.

As far as the battery goes, the V10's battery will be a slight downgrade over its predecessor V9's battery. While the V9 has a 4000mAH battery like the Huawei Mate 9, the Honor V10 will have a 3750mAh battery instead.

The Honor V10 will come with EMUI 8.0 custom skin which was announced alongside the Mate 10 series. The UI is based on Android Oreo, so Honor fans will be getting the latest Android version out-of-the-box. Thankfully, the V10 will also feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the phone.

Honor V10 is going to be officially unveiled at the British conference on December 5 and is rumoured to be priced around 2,999 Yuan or $452 (approx. Rs 29,400).