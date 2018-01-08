Honor's much-awaited smartphone Honor View 10 is finally up for sale and is exclusively available on Amazon India for Rs 29,999. As part of the launch offer, the company is giving an instant cash discount up to Rs 1,500 for ICICI debit/credit card users.

Furthermore, Airtel consumers can avail up to 90GB of free data depending on the type of subscription you have. For prepaid customers, Airtel is giving 15GB of 3G/4G data per recharge for 6 recharges on Rs 349 prepaid recharge. Post-paid subscribers too, get the same benefits but have to be subscribed to Infinity 499 and above. Customers can claim the offer by downloading the MyAirtel and clicking the 'Handset Bundled offer for you' and get it activated.[More details: HERE]

Honor View 10 worth the price?

Absolutely, yes! We have been using the Honor View 10 for a couple of weeks and we are impressed with several aspects of the phone. To provide a better perspective, we have lined key features that make Honor View 10, the new flagship phone killer.

Powerful CPU with dedicated NPU AI-chip:

Honor View 10 is powered by the company's proprietary 10nm class HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and comes with dedicated NPU (Neural-networking Processing Unit) co-processor. The former helps the phone to independently analyse (artificial intelligence-based deep learning) user behaviour and assist them in completing a task and also offer tips on how to make use of the best feature of the phone.

In the long run, the device is less likely slow down, unlike other phones which seem to exhibit a lag in terms of response while loading apps. It also enhances photo quality and battery life.

Top-notch camera with smart detection features:

Honor View 10 comes with a feature-rich dual-camera, primary 16MP (RGB) sensor and a secondary 20MP (monochrome) sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), CAF (Continuous Auto Focus) and 4K video recording capability.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and for selfie lovers, the phone offers beautification feature to adjust skin tone, complexion and also erase a scar if any. Most importantly, it offers the Portrait mode, that allows users take bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

Furthermore, the camera app also uses NPU co-processor, which is intuitive enough to understand the surrounding environment and make necessary changes to get a top-quality image. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the picture outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Long lasting battery:

Honor View 10 houses a massive 3,750mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage. Also, it boasts fast charging feature, where in 30 minutes is enough to power up the phone from 0 to 50 percent.

The company also claims that the AI technology in the phone will continuously work in the background so that the CPU properly allocates resources to regularly used apps, while curtailing the rarely-used apps from hogging data and also the power, thereby resulting in the longer battery life.

Build quality and display:

Honor View 10 comes with a solid build quality; when held in hand, we can feel the high-grade quality of the metallic shell. Its design is also simple and yet appealing, thanks to the brilliant paint job.

Honor View 10 flaunts a 5.99-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, on par with current premium phone brands in the market. With full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, users are guaranteed with a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Price:

Besides the features, the price also plays a very crucial role. As far as the Honor View 10 is concerned, it is one of the best smart smartphones in the market, in terms of price-to-specs ratio. With dedicated AI chip and the face unlock feature coming soon (via software update) makes Honor View 10 a smart buy.

It has to be noted that prospective buyers are getting cash discounts of Rs 1,500 (via ICICI bank) and also exchange deals up to Rs 15,304 (via Amazon India). In total, consumers can avail up to Rs 16,804 discounts, thus bringing the cost of the Honor View 10 to just Rs 13,195, that's a steal.

