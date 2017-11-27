Targeting the newly-launched OnePlus 5T, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to bring its bezel-less V10 smartphone along with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enable chipset.

This is the first time Honor is introducing AI to India. The smartphone is expected to step into the Indian market in January 2018.

According to reports, Honor is going to bring the V10 to the China market this week, and will launch this new flagship smartphone globally at an event in London on December 5.

Honor V10 is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset — Honor's first System on Chip (SoC) with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that promises an affordable AI ecosystem.

The device has 6GB of strong RAM, which will ensure smooth performance of the smartphone. The V10 also comes with 128GB onboard memory.

As far as cameras are concerned, Honor V10 will come with a dual rear-camera setup with 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel lenses, with an aperture range from F/0.95-F/16. The front camera is a 13-megapixel selfie-shooter.

As we all know, smartphone-makers are jumping into the race for bezel-less display. Honor is no exception: The V10 has a bezel-less 5.9-inch display that comes with a resolution of 2160x1080p FHD+. The smartphone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and packs Android 8.0 Oreo with new EMUI 8.0.

Honor V10's price has still not been announced by the company. According to News18, the V10 will be available either on Amazon or Flipkart.

In addition, the December 5 event will also see the launch of Honor 7X, the successor to Honor 6X. Honor 7X will feature 4GB RAM and come in three variants — with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The device will feature a dual rear cameras with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel lenses.

The smartphone will use the Kirin 659 octa-core processor and comes with a 5.9-inches FHD+ bezel-less display, backed by a 3,340mAh battery.