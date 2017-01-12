It's official. Ubisoft has said the Closed Beta pre release version of For Honor will seed from January 26 till January 29 2017 for gamers owning Sony SP4, Microsoft Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and PCs.

To sign up for the For Honor Closed beta program, click here.

Along with seeding For Honor Closed Beta, Ubisoft is also launching War of the Factions, a limited-time event which will help answer the question: When the mighty Vikings, deadly Samurai and bold Knights finally collide on the battlefield who will reign supreme?

War of the Factions will track all multiplayer activities across all platforms from all players during the Closed Beta, and will reward players for fighting for their factions and honor the winning faction with additional rewards. The rewards will be transferred to the full game and will only be available to Closed Beta participants.

For the uninitiated, For Honor (by Ubisoft) offers an engaging in-game campaign and thrilling multiplayer mode. Players of the game represent warriors of the three Great Factions viz. Knights, Samurais and Vikings; each fighting to the death on intense battlefields. The full public version of For Honor will be released on February 14 2017.

For Honor is currently up for pre-orders. Click here to pre-order the game.