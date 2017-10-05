Huawei's online-only sub-brand – Honor – is making its presence felt in the Indian smartphone market in the best way it can. And what better way than packing everything that's making other smartphones popular.

Honor India on Thursday launched their latest smartphone, Honor 9i, to bring a worthy competition to the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment in the country. The handset competes against the likes of Vivo V7+, LG Q6 and others. But the new Honor smartphone beats its rivals with good looks and optics.

Honor 9i is priced at Rs 17,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 14. Now, the question is whether you should buy this new smartphone or not. So, here's a look at the features that make Honor 9i a smartphone worth looking over.

Four cameras

That's right! The Honor 9i gets treated with four cameras, two on each side. The rear camera setup combines a 16MP and a 2MP lens with LED flash, while the front camera utilizes a 13MP + 2MP setup with selfie toning flash. The secondary cameras help in achieving Bokeh effect in portraits and like the popular Honor 8 Pro, this new phone lets you readjust focus after the photo has been shot.

We are testing the camera along with other features in the Honor 9i, and we'll release our first impression article soon.

Full View display

Samsung, LG, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Micromax and others did it, so it is natural Honor will too. Full View display is a term used for bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Honor 9i gets treated with it. There's a Full HD+ resolution that packs 2160x1080 pixels on the display covered by a 2.5D curved glass.

This is certainly a boon for making a 5.9-inch display usable with a single hand. And Honor makes its own adjustments to offer some gesture-based shortcuts like drawing S on the screen to capture long screenshot, double tap with one finger for a normal screenshot and double tap with two fingers for screen recording.

The rest that matters

By packing four cameras and a bezel-less Full View display, Honor 9i doesn't forego other features. The handset is powered by a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, 4GBR AM, 64GB expandable storage up to 128GB, Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 and a 3,340mAh battery.

The Honor 9i has a metal unibody with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The handset comes in prestige gold, graphite black and aurora blue, and it weighs 164 grams with a thickness of 7.5mm. The 4G VoLTE smartphone also supports dual SIM cards, OTG connections via microUSB slot. Sorry, no USB Type-C for this smartphone.