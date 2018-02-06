Call it gimmicky or innovative, but Honor seems to be fascinated with the idea of equipping its phones with multiple cameras. The Huawei subsidiary, which launched Honor 9i and Honor 9 Lite with a quad-camera setup — two cameras in the rear and two cameras on the front — seems to be prepping to launch another quad-camera device.

A new Honor smartphone with model number LND-TL30 has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. The new device is rumored to be the Honor 7C. The listing does not reveal much about the new Honor device except for its images.

From what we can see in the images, the phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and the Honor badging at the bottom chin, reminiscent of the other Honor smartphones of late which come with a similar design.

On further observation, we can see two inlays on the front, on the top bezel, which appear to be two selfie cameras. So, we can assume that this smartphone will have a total of four cameras, like Honor 9 Lite.

But unlike Honor 9 Lite, the new device has a metal back (more like Honor 7X) with a fingerprint scanner in the center and a new dual rear camera setup which encases the LED flash within the horizontally positioned setup. The LED flash seems to be covered by the same glass that's atop the rear camera lenses.

In the earlier Honor smartphones – including Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X (REVIEW) — the dual rear camera setup and the LED flash used to be separate, with the camera setup protruding slightly from the flat back panel and the LED flash usually flush with the surface.

Apart from this, the specifications of the upcoming Honor device are a complete mystery, but we expect TENAA to release them shortly. We will update it as soon as we receive any information.

Honor had launched toned-down variants of Honor 5X and Honor 6X (Honor 7X predecessors) called Honor 5C and Honor 6C. So, it could be assumed that the Chinese manufacturer could be launching a similar variant of the Honor 7X, and it is speculated that the LND-TL30 could be the rumored Honor 7C.

Source: TENAA