Gone are the days when you had to make do with either a black or gold-coloured smartphone. Manufacturers are experimenting with colours like blue and red these days. After Apple launched the iPhone 7 Project Red, there have been several phones flashing the red shade. Phones like the Oppo F3 (Review), the Android One Xiaomi Mi A1 and more recently OnePlus 5T have all got the limited edition red colour treatment.

And now, Honor has gone ahead and launched a limited edition red colour variant of its best-selling Honor 7X (Review) in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 12,999 and it will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Although the e-commerce site is displaying a banner of the Honor 7X Red Limited Edition on its homepage, there is no information regarding the availability of the device as of yet. The handset is currently available for purchase only in the Blue, Black and Gold colour options.

We had earlier reported the announcement of the limited edition red colour variant of the Honor 7X in January 2018 and that it would be launched sometime in February – in time for Valentine's Day. So, it is safe to assume the red variant would go on sale very soon.

The Honor 7X, which was launched in December 2017, has been an extremely successful model for the Chinese smartphone company in India. The smartphone offers an 18:9 display, a dual camera setup and a host of interesting features at a very attractive price point.

The company has also started manufacturing the Honor 7X in India in partnership with the US-based Flextronics. The Honor 7X will be locally assembled in the company's plant in Chennai and with the 'Made in India' tag and the new red colour variant of the Honor will be looking to set new sales records.

Honor 7X specifications

The Honor 7X boasts a metal unibody design and a 5.93-inch FullHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.36GHz, along with Mali T830-MP2 GPU. The device comes in two storage configurations – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The memory is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Honor 7X sports a dual rear camera setup which is a combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for capturing depth information for portrait photos. The rear camera setup comes with PDAF and an LED flash. The front gets an 8MP unit for selfies and video calling. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back panel just below the rear camera setup.

The dual SIM Honor 7X comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. Besides, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top. The Honor 7X is also expected to get the EMUI 8.0 update based on Android Oreo.

The handset is packed with a 3340mAh non-removable battery and supports Huawei fast charging technology.