Huawei has been launching some attractive smartphones in India under its Honor sub-brand this year. A few days back the Chinese handset maker launched the Honor 9i smartphone with four cameras. The company has now launched its latest Honor Holly 4 Plus mid-range smartphone in India.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus is an upgraded version of the Honor Holly 4 which the company had launched in October.

"The success of the Holly series was so overwhelming that it encouraged us to continue making improved and revolutionary products. The Holly 4 Plus has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better," P Sajeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India said during the launch.

Huawei is targeting the younger generation with the Honor Holly 4 Plus and is marketing it as a camera-centric phone.

Honor Holly 4 specifications:

As the "Plus" moniker in its name suggests, the Honor Holly 4 Plus is a bigger version of Honor Holly 4. The new device sports a larger 5.5-inch 720p HD display with 2.5D curved glass atop and a bigger 4000mAh non-removable battery compared to last month's model. The company claims that the battery offers enough juice to power the device for up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 15 hours of Internet use on 4G.

(To recall, the Honor Holly 4 features a 5-inch HD display and a 3020mAh battery).

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Honor Holly 4 Plus sports a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies. The rear camera also features a 1.25-micron sensor for enhanced low-light photography, along with an LED flash.

Powering the Holly 4 Plus is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset which is clocked at 1.5Ghz along with 3GB of RAM under the hood. In terms of storage, the phone comes with 32GB onboard which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Honor Holly 4 Plus: Price and availability

The Honor Holly 4 Plus has been priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available for purchase from November 3 via all Honor partner stores across India. It will be offered in three colour options – Grey, Gold and Silver.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus will be an offline-exclusive smartphone at the moment, as Huawei has confirmed that the new Holly-series smartphones will be available only via offline channels (even though Honor is Huawei's online-only sub-brand).