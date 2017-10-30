Gionee seems to be missing from the action for quite a while in India with no major announcements coming from the company so far. However, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Gionee M7 and M7 Power in China last month and now it looks like one of them will soon land in India.

As per a new report, Gionee is all set to launch Gionee M7 Power in India on November 2. The report also reveals that the Gionee M7 Power will be priced at Rs 19,999 when it comes to India. The phone was priced at 1,999 Yuan on its Chinese launch, which roughly translates to around Rs 19,700.

In terms of specifications, the Gionee M7 Power sports a 6-inch FullView Display, meaning that it will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the screen will boast of a 720 x 1440 pixel screen resolution.

The M7 Power will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset along with the Adreno 505 GPU. The device will come in a single 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage configuration which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

On the photography front, the M7 Power features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an LED flash. While at the front, there is a 8MP snapper for selfies. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

The Gionee M7 Power runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with Gionee's customised Amigo 5.0 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual-SIM capability.

However, the main highlight of the device (as its name suggests), will be the massive 5,000mAh battery which will support fast charging as well.

The M7 Power will be offered in three distinct paintjobs in India – Blue, Gold and Black.

Meanwhile, we are still not sure whether Gionee plans to launch the Gionee M7 (launched alongside the M7 Power) which is the more expensive of the two, carrying a price tag of 2,799 Chinese Yuan (approx 27,500).