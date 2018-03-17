Huawei's online-only sub-brand Honor has several smartphones in the affordable premium segment, and Honor 9 Lite has been one of the popular offerings of late. The budget smartphone has done fairly well in the Indian market, challenging the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and the latest software update brings a notable feature – Ride Mode.

Honor 9 Lite's Ride Mode ensures road safety in a country where road accidents due to factors like mobile usage while riding are common. The new feature is being rolled out exclusively to Honor 9 Lite users in batches, so if you haven't got it yet then it will be available by the end of this month.

"Honor has been leading the market through consumer-centric innovation, and the new Ride Mode feature continues our innovation and further reiterates our commitment towards the betterment of smartphone experience. Ride Mode feature will be useful for millions of Indian bike riders and encourage safe smartphone usage while bike riding," P Sanjeev, vice-president of Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

How to use Ride Mode?

After your Honor 9 Lite is updated with the latest OTA software, Ride Mode will be added to the Settings menu. Users will need to activate the feature manually, and can do so from the drop-down notification menu.

Once the mode activated, an automatic response will be sent out to a caller trying to reach you saying that you are currently riding and cannot answer calls. But if it's a case of emergency, the caller can press 1 to get through.

Honor's all-new Ride Mode feature is expected to arrive for other smartphones, including Honor 7X and Honor 9i, as well. But there is no tentative release date yet.

Honor 9 Lite

Launched in January, Honor 9 Lite enjoyed early success with a series of flash sales on Flipkart. The handset's USP is the quad-camera setup at a competitive price of Rs 11,999.

Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 13MP+2MP rear and front camera setup. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and 3,000mAh battery. There are features like 4G support, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM card slots and more.