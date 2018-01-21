Honor showed it can pull off a dual-camera setup and trendy 18:9 aspect ratio display in a sub Rs 15,000 smartphone with the immensely popular Honor 7X. Soon after that, the Huawei offshoot outdid itself when it announced the Honor 9 Lite, inarguably the cheapest smartphone in India with a quad-camera setup (read four-cameras), an 18:9 display, and Android Oreo out-of-the-box. All this at a starting price of just Rs 10,999.

The Honor 9 Lite went on its first-ever flash sale in India exclusively on Flipkart on January 21 as part of its ongoing Republic Day sale. The phone got listed at around 12 noon and unsurprisingly, went out-of-stock within a matter of seconds - 180 seconds according to one report. However, if you were unable to buy the phone in the first flash sale, you can wait until the next flash sale which will take place on January 23 on Flipkart.

However, as evident from the first flash sale, you will have to be quick to order the phone, since the phone will most likely to go out-of-stock in a jiffy.

But why wait for the Honor 9 Lite when there are so many other options available in the market?

Well, the Honor 9 Lite currently offers the best VFM proposition in the mid-range segment. The device sports a premium look with dual 2.5D curved glass on the front as well as at the back which makes it look much more expensive than what it actually costs.

Also read: Honor 9 Lite first impression: Mid-range phone with top-notch features

Honor 9 Lite specifications

The Honor 9 Lite was originally launched in China in late December 2017. It sports a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.36GHz and comes mated with either 3GB or 4GB or RAM depending on the memory on offer.

The camera department is the main highlight of the device. It features a dual rear camera set up with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth sensing. The rear camera comes with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and Portrait Mode. There's a dual camera setup with the same 13MP+2MP combination, but without PDAF, at the front too.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 801.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, USB OTG support and dual SIM connectivity.

The Honor 9 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the latest EMUI 8.0 custom UI on top and is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

The device will be available in Midnight Black, Grey or Sapphire Blue colour options.

Honor 9 Lite price

As far as the price is concerned, the Honor 9 Lite comes in two storage variants – a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model which carries a price tag of Rs 10,990 and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,999.