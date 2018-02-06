If you are looking for a budget smartphone with impressive features, especially camera, you can go for Honor Honor 9 Lite which is now available in several European countries with price starting at €229.

The feature-rich mobile phone has been released in its home country China where it is said to be selling like hot cakes. The device is also doing well in India, running out of stock in just a few minutes on all the fifth occasions it was put on sale.

Honor has now released the Honor 9 Lite in several European countries namely Spain, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, Republika Srpska, Poland, Hungary, Greece, and the Czech Republic with price starting at €229. It is currently available for purchase on its official website and you can choose either Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue or Glacier Grey color.

The Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (428 ppi pixel density), measures 151.0x71.9x7.6mm in dimension and weighs 149 grams. Under the hood, it has a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the device has a dual 13MP + 2MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and a dual 13MP + 2MP front-snapper that can shoot crystal images with hardware-level bokeh effects, panorama selfie, gesture control shooting and built-in effects.