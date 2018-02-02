It's quite common for smartphones companies to ignore their older phones and concentrate on newer launches.

However, while Honor has been basking in the success of its recent mid-range offerings — Honor 7X and Honor 9 Lite — the company seems to have kept its older devices in mind.

Honor has kept its promise and started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update to Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9.

The Chinese manufacturer, which maintains a decent (if not stellar) track record when it comes to providing software updates, has begun rolling out EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, for Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 users in the UK.

Some Honor 8 Pro users in India have also started getting the update on their phones. The update is being rolled for Honor 8 Pro first and Honor 9 will be getting it in the coming days.

Earlier, Honor had released a list of all the phones that would get the Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 update, and Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 were part of the list.

Right now, the Oreo update is available only for users in the UK (and some users in India), but it will be rolled out to all Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 devices in other regions in the coming days.

What does the Android 8.0 Oreo update bring to the Honor 8 Pro?

With the latest Android Oreo update, Honor 8 Pro users will get the standard array of Oreo features like picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, faster boot-up times, faster overall performance, notification dots, an improved notification bar and a Settings page that will now have only 11 options instead of the 28 options in the earlier version.

The Oreo update also brings 60 new emojis, and Honor has also improved its Smart Tips feature to provide better recommendations.

Meanwhile, Honor recently started rolling out a new update for Honor 7X which brings an iPhone X-like Face Unlock feature, AR lenses and more. The Android Oreo update for Honor 7X is also in the pipeline.

