While the Indian Independence Day is celebrated for gaining freedom from the British, it is also a great time for shoppers to get some attractive deals on a wide range of products. From offline retail stores to online e-commerce giants, everyone is celebrating Independence Day with never-before offers for their customers.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor, too, wants to participate in India's 70th Independence Day by offering great deals on its popular range of smartphones. Honor phones have become quite popular for their affordable pricing and high-value specifications in recent days, and the latest discounts make them even more appealing.

As a part of Honor's Independence Day sale on its official online store in India from August 11 till August 15, Honor 8, Honor 7 and Honor 5C are treated with incredible offers.

Honor 5C is now available for Rs. 8,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 10,999. It is a straight up discount of Rs. 2,000.

Honor 7 gets a generous discount of Rs. 8,000, putting the phone's discounted price at just Rs. 14,999.

But the best offer is for Honor 8, which costs Rs. 29,999 on a normal day, but gets a massive Rs. 13,000 discount on that price. The Honor 8 is available for just Rs. 16,999, which is a throwaway price considering the phone's specifications.

Honor 8 sports dual 12MP cameras at the back, has 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The overall design of the phone spells class and it is a great deal at its discounted price.

It's worth noting that these offers are valid for a limited time only or till stocks last. As the time of writing this report, the Honor 8's price shifted from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 29,999, but the sale period is still on so we'd advise you keep a close eye on Huawei's online store to fetch the discount.

"We are very excited to include the Honor 5C and several other popular Honor devices as part of our Independence Day offer on our HiHonor India website. Despite the flood of offers during this period, given the quality and robust performance of Honor smartphones which has withstood the test of time, we are confident that our consumers will log on and avail of these lucrative offers without any hesitation," Allen Wang, Huawei India Consumer Business Group's Director Product Center, said in a statement.