Huawei's sub-brand Honor will release the much awaited Android Nougat to Honor 8 next week.

In a press note, Honor Japan has confirmed the move to bring out Google's mobile OS v7.0-based EMIU v5.0 to its flagship camera phone on January 16. It comes at 1.97GB size and brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to Nougat, Honor's EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features including the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery life, advanced machine learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the needs, and prioritise apps based on user's behaviour over time.

The news comes as pleasant surprise, as the company during the launch of Android Nougat testing program in late December 2016, said it would release the final version to the public only in February 2017.

At a time when most of the phone companies tend to miss their deadlines, advancing the date of Nougat's release will bring Honor some good press. However, many hope that the Chinese company has run enough testing for Honor 8 software.

Having said that, the first phase of Android Nougat release program for Honor 8 is only limited to Japan.

Honor 8 owners can check for the software update by going to Settings >> About Phone >> system update.

Other Huawei devices P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8 are also supposed to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0.

