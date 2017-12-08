Huawei sub-brand Honor's newly launched smartphone - Honor 7X – not only received mostly positive reviews but also an overwhelming demand from the Indian consumers. The Honor 7X went out of stock within seconds in its first-ever flash sale held on December 7 on Amazon.in.

But if you were unlucky for the first time around, Amazon will be holding the second flash sale on December 14, the registrations for which have already begun. [Registration Link]

The device which saw its global launch on December 5 in London had received more than a million registrations for its first flash sale on Amazon.in

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the first flash sale of the Honor 7X and would like to congratulate all those who managed to get their hands on the device. For consumers who could not register or buy the device during the first flash sale, we would like to remind them to register immediately for the next flash sale that starts on 14th December. Register at Amazon.in and don't miss to get your hands on the global bestseller," said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group.

With a starting price of just Rs 12,999, the Honor 7X offers a compelling value-for-money proposition with its 6-inch Full View near bezel-less display and dual-rear cameras. The device packs a 5.99-inch FullHD+ (1080x2160) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio in a sleek metal unibody design.

It is powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.36GHz and mated to 4 gigs of RAM. The Honor 7X comes in two storage options – 32GB internal storage and 64GB internal storage.

In terms of the camera, it features a dual-rear camera setup housing a combination of 16MP+2MP sensors featuring phase detection autofocus and portrait mode. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit that comes with various special filters and effects for Instagram-ready selfies. The device packs a 3,340mAH battery and runs on EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Overall, the Honor 7X is an outstanding mid-range smartphone and Amazon's introductory offers make the deal even better.

The Honor 7X is offered in two variants a 4GB RAM+32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 12,999 and a 4GB ROM with 64GB storage for Rs 15,999. It comes in Black, Blue and Gold colour options.

